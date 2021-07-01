The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to install intersection improvements at the intersection of Highway 201 and County Road 350 about five miles west of Fairview.
Proposed work will include installing new signs including stop signs and stop ahead signs. Intersection lighting will also be installed. The purpose of the project is to address a crash trend that has been identified at this intersection.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2022 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. This construction will occur before the Fairview West reconstruction project that extends from just west of this intersection to the Town of Fairview. These improvements will not be affected by the Fairview West construction activities.
No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Glendive office at PO Box 890, Glendive, MT 59330-0890. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9612000.
The public is encouraged to contact Glendive District Administrator Shane Mintz at 406-345-8212 or Project Design Engineer LeRoy Wosoba at (406) 444‑1280 for additional information.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.