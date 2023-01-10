Large protests in Missoula, other parts of Montana

Protesters rally for abortion rights in front of the Missoula County Courthouse in 2022

 Mara Silvers | Montana Free Press

Montana lawmakers said lowering costs and expanding patient access will be their top health care goals for the new legislative session. But they also will have to contend with making changes to Medicaid, a management crisis at the Montana State Hospital, and proposals to regulate abortion.

Republicans, who hold a veto-proof majority, said they will focus on three areas of health care: transparency, costs, and patient options.



