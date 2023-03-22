featured Meeting set for Fairview broadband project By Greg Hitchcock I The Sidney Herald Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRVIEW - RTC Networks is laying out fiber optics this summer in rural areas, setting the groundwork for internet and cable streaming installations in Fairview.RTC Networks provides packages including premium packages that offers HBO, Cinemax, Starz & Encore, Showtime and the Movie Channel, NFL, and The Red Zone.The town of Fairview is holding an informational meeting to discuss the project on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Citizens Center.Forms are available at the Fairview Auditor’s office or printed from myRTCNetworks.com/Fairview for those individuals interested in having their locations constructed with fiber optics. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Optics Internet Telecommunications Information Technology Printing Trade Construction Industry The Economy Load comments Most Popular Students put in work to bring Pepsi All-Star Game back to Lambert Sidney Sugars factory receives some interest from other companies Sidney native helps coach Utah Utes to Sweet Sixteen Sidney has three council positions open this election Montana lawmakers propose sending up to 120 inmates to private prison in Arizona Lack of childcare contributes to recruiting challenges Richland County Sports Complex opens Sidney, a mecca for minerals, will get its own expo Richland hockey season nears completion after Bantam B tournament FWP concerned that more ponds in northeast Montana have winterkilled Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Your Social Connection