Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. as of 2019. Bringing that topic and raising awareness of suicide and suicide prevention to the Kiwanis meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, was Nick Kallem of Sidney Public Schools. Kallem got involved with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in 2013 after he lost his brother to Suicide in 2011. Kallem is also the chair of the Eastern Montana Walk.
“Suicide is a sensitive topic, but it is critical in its prevention to talk about it,” Allen said. “It’s a complex health issue, but it can be prevented.
One of the important factors that’s needed as a way to prevent suicide is time.
“Time can be a critical and life-saving nature,” he said. “Typically, a life can be saved if you allow time for the person of suicide risk to get through the period of distress and to get mental health help.”
Suicide costs more lives then homicide, war and natural disasters combined in the U.S. and those numbers are one of the many reasons it’s important to discuss the topic.
“The more we talk, the less stigmatized the topic of suicide becomes,” Kallem said.
Research on suicide only goes back a few decades, but in that time, it has found a lot of information.
“Research has shown engaging the part of the person that wants to stay alive and helping them create distance from the part of them that wants to die One way to do that is to help connect the person with reasons for living.”
Giving people who are at risk of suicide time and caring for them can go a long way in preventing the suicide of occurring.
“Conversation shows as a way that you care,” Kallem said. “Always take the warning signs seriously whether they say it as a joke or not. Look for changes in behavior and trust your gut. If you’re wondering whether someone is depressed or overly anxious, that’s a sure sign you should reach out.”
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
The next Kiwanis meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 12, at noon at Elks Lodge.