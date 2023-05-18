Richland County Superintendent of Schools Rev. Dr. Tim Tharp

Richland County Superintendent of Schools Rev. Dr. Tim Tharp

 Greg Hitchcock

Mental health crises are ubiquitous in the United States. It is found in our workplaces, our homes, and even our schools. Montana is no exception.

In 2019, Montana had the highest suicide rate in the nation at 26.7 suicide deaths per 100,000 - the national rate was 13.93 per 100,000, according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). There were more than four times as many people who died by suicide that year than in alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes.



