Mental health crises are ubiquitous in the United States. It is found in our workplaces, our homes, and even our schools. Montana is no exception.
In 2019, Montana had the highest suicide rate in the nation at 26.7 suicide deaths per 100,000 - the national rate was 13.93 per 100,000, according to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). There were more than four times as many people who died by suicide that year than in alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 74.91 percent of communities in Montana did not have enough mental health providers serving residents in 2021.
A way that Richland County is fighting this statistic is through the Montana Cares app funded by a Montana Department of Justice grant.
Three buttons within the app provide the lifeline between someone in crisis and someone who can help: Get Resources, Crisis Text Line, and Ask for Help (still under development).
Get Resources has county-wide resources for a whole myriad of issues. It could be for homelessness, inadequate food resources, mental health services, and all the resources the health department offers.
The Crisis Textline is a connection that already exists, the 741741 text line for suicide prevention. By pressing that button, the sender will be in direct contact with mental health counselors around the clock.
The third button, Ask For Help, would be something specific to individual schools. It will be in development at schools that opt in if students have individual issues they need to direct specifically to their school for example someone wants to report bullying or stress at school.
“There is nothing magic or special about this,” Superintendent of Schools for Richland County the Rev. Dr. Tim Tharp said.
“This is stuff that is already available. But it is special because this is what we have been looking for. To be able to tie all this information together in a format that people are comfortable with and know how to use,” he said.
Tharp said mental health is an initiative he has taken on with the cooperation of the county health department.
“We recently got a grant for Character Strong. It is a K-12 program to be able to implement in the classrooms. A counselor or a teacher or anyone with very minimal training can implement this program in the classrooms,” he said.
Another school program is Hope Squad.
“Hope Squad, that a couple of schools are putting together teams of students, helps reduce stigma and bring more advocacy toward suicide prevention and advocate for students who are struggling,” Tharp said.
Veterans suicide is a major crisis in Montana, according to Tharp.
He said the fastest growing demographic for suicide across the country are older single white males in the farming and ranching industry.
“They are struggling to pay bills, they may have lost their spouse, they might have a fatal diagnosis, and they are conditioned not to share,” Tharp said..
“But, youth is my special concern,” he said. “Looking at all the pressures they are under, all of the uncertainties and all the pressures of social media.”
For more information, go to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website at www.samhsa.gov or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website at www.afsp.org.