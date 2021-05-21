The Red Angus Association of America Junior Activities Committee is pleased to name Ali Merritt, a Junior Red Angus member from Sidney, as a recipient of a $500 college scholarship. These association scholarships are awarded to JRA members that are active in the association, as well as in their communities and the beef industry, and are planning to attend a two-year or four-year university in the coming year. Recipients completed an extensive application and interview process and have proven their leadership and
professionalism are a step above of the crowd.
Ali is the daughter of Roger and Leigh Merritt. She is a graduating senior at Sidney High School. Throughout high school, she participated in basketball, football manager, track and field, National Honors Society and Leo Club. She is also an 11-year 4-H member. She owns and operates her own registered Red Angus herd. She is truly blessed to have found her love and passion for cattle through her involvement with Red Angus. She plans to further her education and earn a degree in animal science livestock management and work in beef genetics.
The Red Angus Association of America serves the beef industry by enhancing and promoting the measurable advantages of Red Angus and Red Angus-influenced cattle. The RAAA provides commercial producers with objectively described cattle by implementing new technologies and utilizing scientifically sound principles that quantify traits of economic importance to beef producers in all segments of the beef industry. For more information, visit www.RedAngus.org.