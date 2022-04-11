A series of four Congressional Primary Debates for candidates running for Montana’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives kicks off April 21 in Miles City.
The debates are co-sponsored by Montana Farmers Union, United States Cattleman’s Association, Montana Cattleman’s Association and the Northern Plains Resource Council.
“It’s our opportunity to put issues that are important to rural Montana and family farms at the forefront of the conversation surrounding the elections,” MFU President Walter Schweitzer said, adding that rural communities are the backbone of Montana.
All debates are open to the public and will be moderated by Jim Sargent.
Times and locations are as follows:
Republicans, District 2: 7 p.m., April 21, at the Miles City Community College;
Democrats, District 2: 7 p.m., April 28, at Montana State University-Northern in Havre;
Democrats, District 1: 7:30 p.m., May 6, at MSU’s Inspiration Hall in Bozeman; and
Republicans, District 1: 7 p.m., May 20, at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish.
Candidates will spar in-person in front of a live audience and each of the sessions also will be televised on ABC FOX and Northern Ag Network will broadcast the debates.
This year marks the first time in more than two decades that two Montana representatives will be elected to the U.S. House based on congressional districts determined by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission last November.
All candidates registered with the Montana Secretary of State have been invited to participate.
As of Thursday morning, republicans Mitch Heuer, Matt Jette, Al “Doc” Olszewski and Mary Todd and democrats Cora Neumann, Monica Tranel, and Tom Winter had committed to participating in the District 1 debates, with republicans Kyle Austin, James Boyette, and Charles Walking Child and democrats Penny Ronning and Mark Sweeney committing to District 2 debates.