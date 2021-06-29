Mid-Rivers Communications (Circle, MT) recently donated a total of $19,250 to 21 Emergency Medical Service (EMS)/ambulance service providers and 34 fire departments in the Mid-Rivers Service Area. These local protectors receive annual donations in recognition of the vital services they provide the Mid-Rivers’ members, employees and facilities.
Local providers in receipt of this donation include the Richland County Ambulance Service, the Sidney Fire Department, Fairview Fire Department, Lambert Fire Department, and Savage Fire Department.