Mid-Rivers Communications has been awarded a zero-interest Rural Economic Development Loan (REDL) from USDA Rural Development on behalf of Dahl Memorial Healthcare Association in Ekalaka.
The REDL program provides funding for rural projects through local utility organizations. The over $580,000 in zero-interest loan funds will be used by Dahl Memorial toward the purchase of an upgraded electronic health record system necessary to meet Medicare and Medicaid compliance requirements and streamline patient care.
The Dahl Memorial loan is the sixth such pass-through loan awarded to Mid-Rivers over the life of the program. Other loans have gone to healthcare, educational and community projects around the cooperative’s service area in Jordan, Circle, Terry, Glendive and Lewistown. More information about the REDL program is available at rd.usda.gov/mt.