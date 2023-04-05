Mid-Rivers visits the Lions Club in Sidney

Marlo Holzworth and Staci Knuths of Mid-Rivers Communications visit the Lions Club in Sidney on Mon. March 27.

 Mid-Rivers Communications

Two employees from Mid-Rivers Communications visited the Sidney Lion’s Club on Mon. March 27 to discuss changes in TV service, and to announce that the Cooperative’s upcoming Annual Meeting will be held in Sidney at the Richland County Event Center on May 23.

Marlo Holzworth, VP of Customer Care, who lives and works out of Sidney, and Staci Knuths, Chief Brand Officer from Glendive, covered the upcoming cable TV exit and how video services are moving to streaming over the Internet.



