Two employees from Mid-Rivers Communications visited the Sidney Lion’s Club on Mon. March 27 to discuss changes in TV service, and to announce that the Cooperative’s upcoming Annual Meeting will be held in Sidney at the Richland County Event Center on May 23.
Marlo Holzworth, VP of Customer Care, who lives and works out of Sidney, and Staci Knuths, Chief Brand Officer from Glendive, covered the upcoming cable TV exit and how video services are moving to streaming over the Internet.
Holzworth stated, “We want to help you make the transition from traditional TV to streaming without being afraid of your bill. With the high cost of cable TV, you could stream your TV for multiple hours a day before your Internet bill reaches your current cable TV bill.”
Holzworth and Knuths discussed resources offered by Mid-Rivers to help cable TV customers make the transition to streaming or the alternative pay TV service of their choice. Satellite TV is still an option for those not comfortable with streaming, and now includes local network channels in this region. For those open to streaming, the company is offering free in-home training and setup by local technicians for those who request it, and free streaming devices including Google Chromecasts.
The company has website links dedicated to the cable TV transition and educating customers about how streaming can impact their bills on the Wide Open Internet service at www.midrivers.com. Future streaming demonstration events are also being planned.
Mid-Rivers has provided cable TV services in the Sidney and Fairview areas for nearly 25 years. In recent years, however, the cost of purchasing programming from large media outlets has skyrocketed, while the ability to watch video programming over the Internet has grown rapidly. These combined forces have caused thousands of households who had Mid-Rivers cable TV to “cut the cord,” going away from traditional pay TV services in favor of streaming only.
With cable TV counts on a steep decline for years, in 2021 the Cooperative determined that these legacy services to the few remaining customers could no longer be sustained after 2023.
“Cable TV is a courtesy we have provided only to certain customers in select areas, while customers in all parts of our service area rely heavily on us for Internet and telephone services,” stated Mid-Rivers’ General Manager/CEO Michael Candelaria in a written statement to TV customers. “Cable TV makes up only around 10 percent of the Cooperative’s active customer connections today.”
At the Lion’s event and in its communications to remaining cable TV customers, Mid-Rivers made it clear that Internet and telephone services the company provides will continue in Sidney, Fairview, and the other towns where cable TV is going away.
“Mid-Rivers Internet and telephone services will NOT be affected by this change,” stated Candelaria. “In fact, it will allow us to focus on staying ahead of your broadband needs and making sure all our communities across 30,000 square miles have essential, robust broadband Internet services. Mid-Rivers plans to be Eastern and Central Montana’s broadband provider for many years to come.”