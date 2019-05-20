Twelve contestants ages 17-25 from across Montana are hoping to be the 70th Miss Montana as they compete in the Miss Montana Scholarship program June 20-22 at the DCHS auditorium in Glendive.
Each contestant will receive a $950 scholarship. Whoever is crowned Miss Montana will receive a $5,100 scholarship and the opportunity to represent Montana at the Miss America pageant. Thanks to generous sponsors, the Miss America Organization is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarships to young women in the U.S.
Laura Haller, Miss Montana 2018 was a professional dancer on a cruise ship prior to competing for Miss Montana for the first time last year. She has visited 116 schools this year sharing her message to own their movement to 21,562 students. After completing her reign, Haller will pursue medical school aided by $15,000 in scholarships earned through the Miss America organization.
The 2019 Miss Montana contestants are Alexa Baisch — Glendive, Jessica Criss – Bozeman, Kristy Cullinan — Glendive, Samantha French — Havre, Kourtney Hanson — Chinook, Kaylee Kent-Butte, Emily Kuehn — Glendive, Madison Kuehn — Bozeman, Reegan Mosley-Miles City, Kinsey Ross — Bainville, Mo Shea — Helena and Haylee Storlie — Glendive.
Competing to be Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen now held by Cammie Heck of Sidney are Violet Anderson — Polson, Taitlyn Berry — Glendive, Alissa Bohle — Plevna, Simonne Clay — Billings, Tymber Jensen – Absarokee, Liliana Johnson – Sidney, Marrin Kolczak — Hardy – Missoula; Karsen Murphy -Glendive; Sloan Orrell — Belgrade; Eden Paressini — Billings; Grace Peoples — Wibaux; Jessica Romo — Sidney and Jessica Steele — Manhattan.
People can soon vote online at missmontana.com" target="_blank">missmontana.com for their favorite contestant to become a finalist Saturday night and earn scholarship money.
Attend this fabulous production themed “Dare to Make a Difference,” as young women compete in talent, interview and evening gown to represent Montana at Miss America and throughout the coming year.
Tickets for the Miss Montana and Teen program are $15 Thursday, $20 Friday and $25 Saturday, or $50 for the package. Patron tickets with prime seating are $60 for all three nights, available at missmontana.com, the Glendive Chamber or the Farm-to-Table Store. Tickets are also on sale at the door.