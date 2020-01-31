The application deadline for this year’s Miss Montana Competition, including more than $300,000 in cash and applied scholarships, is March 15. Applications require a $200 sponsor fee.
Montana young women between the ages of 17-25, and teens between 13-17, have the opportunity to earn college scholarships and learn leadership skills by entering the Miss Montana Competition or Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen competition for teens age 13-17, June 18-20 in Glendive.
Contestants are judged on interview, talent, social impact statement and on stage question. Teens are also judged on fitness.
Miss Montana contestants, age 17-25 receive a $950 scholarship for competing but have the opportunity to win additional scholarship money for community service, academics, being in the top five, best interview, photogenic and other areas.
More than $300,000 in cash and applied scholarships are available. Teens 13-17 earn at least $150 for competing. A contestant must be a resident of Montana or, if from another state, must be enrolled full time at a Montana college.
Applications are available to download at www.missmontana.com and are due by March 15, along with the $200 sponsor fee.
Treated Like Royalty
Sweet Home Miss Montana week begins June 14 at noon, when the contestants check in at DCHS in Glendive. Their drivers for the week escort them to their host home and to all events during the week.
“You are treated like royalty during the week by the community of Glendive with service clubs sponsoring meals and events including a ‘Show Us Your Shoes’ parade Friday, where contestants wear shoes decorated to represent their hometown or their platform,” said Jan Holden, Miss Montana executive director. “The leadership skills and friends you make during the week are an added bonus to the scholarships.”
The three nights of completion are Thursday, June 18 (preliminaries). Friday is the crowning of Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen. Saturday the top contestants are announced and competition begins anew, culminating in the crowning of Miss Montana 2020.
Miss Montana will advance to compete in the 100th year anniversary of Miss America. During her year as Montana’s ambassador, Miss Montana shares her social impact mission with students on her Crown to Classroom Tour. Miss Montana’s Outstanding Teen goes on to compete as Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Orlando, Florida in early August.
The Miss America organization is one of the largest suppliers of scholarships for young women. It has a grand history of empowering women and helping them make a difference in their communities or state.
For more information on the Miss America program, check out www.missamerica.org, www.maoteen.org, www.missmontana.com, and on Instagram and Facebook.