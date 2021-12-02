The Montana Association of Counties (MACo), a statewide organization of Montana’s 56 counties that helps provide effective county governance to the people of Montana, welcomes Commissioner Jason Strouf, Custer County, as its new association president.
Through intergovernmental relations, communications, and education, MACo seeks to enhance the operation of Montana’s county governments and the services they provide to their citizens.
As President, Strouf will preside over MACo’s 36-member Board and provide general direction of the Association’s business, in conjunction with the Executive Committee.
“As President I am looking forward to the work and challenges that the next year will present,” said Strouf. “I am honored to have this opportunity to serve MACo and the 56 county members.”
Strouf has participated in MACo since his first year as commissioner in 2015. He was appointed to the Land Use, Planning & Development Committee, which he later vice-chaired, and in 2018 he also began serving on the Tax, Budget & Finance Committee. One year later, he was elected by the membership as 2 nd Vice President of the Association.
“Commissioner Strouf has been an active and valued member of the leadership team at MACo, and we look forward to his Presidency,” stated MACo Executive Director Eric Bryson. “As a dedicated public servant focused on constant improvement, our organization will be well-served by his leadership.”
Strouf began his MACo presidency in late September during the Association’s annual
conference and has since attended the National Association of Counties’ (NACo) County Leadership Institute training as well as been appointed to NACo’s Board of Directors.
During the recent legislative session, he was appointed to Montana’s Public Employee
Retirement System (PERS) Board of Directors, which is an independent, seven-member board, appointed by the Governor to administer eight retirement systems as well as the State’s Deferred Compensation Plan. The Board convenes in Helena on the second Thursday of every other month.
Serving as county commissioner for almost eight years, Strouf first took office in 2015 and won his second term in 2019. He participates in a variety of advisory boards for Custer County as a liaison, including the flood control steering committee (CCMC), Council on Aging Board, City/County Health Board, Custer County Cemetery Board, and Mosquito District Board.
Strouf’s term as MACo President will expire in September 2022, when he will step into the role of Immediate Past President and continue to serve the Association on MACo’s Executive Committee.