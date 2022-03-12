Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is reminding Montanans that submitting written public comment to the Board of Public Education (BPE) on her licensing flexibilities for Montana teachers will help ensure that quality educators fill Montana classrooms. To submit public comment on flexible teacher licensing, please send it to bpe@mt.gov by 5:00 PM on April 8, 2022. The BPE will vote to adopt the licensing flexibilities during the meeting on May 12 and 13, 2022.
“Montana students deserve the highest quality teachers,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “These teacher licensing flexibilities will attract teachers with multiple pathways and skills that reflect the unique needs of our students and communities. I encourage parents, teachers, and community members to share their input through this transparent process and submit public comments to the Board of Public Education.”
Through new and innovative licensing revisions, Superintendent Arntzen is removing red tape and putting Montana students and teachers first. Emergency authorizations of teacher licenses have doubled since 2020, which highlights the need for flexible and innovative revisions to Montana teacher licensing rules. Some of the revisions include:
Equalizing alternative teacher preparation pathways
Earning multiple endorsements to expand credentials
Increasing access for expired licensees to reenter the classroom
Flexibility of initial license competencies through a test, portfolio, or verified GPA
Acceptance of lifetime licenses
Increasing career technical educators by accepting diverse degrees, allowing associate degrees, and work experience equivalencies
Allowing school counselors to pursue administrative licenses
Providing license reciprocity from other states for military spouses and dependents
Recognizing licenses for nationally board-certified teachers
Please read more about the flexible and innovative changes to teacher licensing rules.
For more information, please contact Dr. Julie Murgel, Chief Operating Officer, at julie.murgel@mt.gov or 1- 406-444-3172.