At least three Montana election laws passed during the 2021 session will not be enforced in the upcoming primary after a Yellowstone County court temporarily barred the laws from taking effect.
The bills in question include House Bill 506, which amends § 13-2-205(2), MCA, to provide that “until the individual meets residence and age requirements, a ballot may not be issued to the individual and the individual may not cast a ballot; House Bill 176, which eliminates EDR by moving the deadline to register to vote during late registration to noon the day before the election; and Senate Bill 169, which changed voter-ID requirements.
Montana Youth Action, Forward Montana Foundation, and Montana Public Interest Research Group (MontPIRG)—together the Youth Plaintiffs—claim that each of these laws restrict young Montanans’ right to vote and the laws cumulatively create an even greater burden on young voters.
The court agreed that the laws should be enjoined at least until the conclusion of the case and the laws will not be in effect for Montana’s primary elections in June.
In ruling on HB506 and its effect on young voters, the Thirteenth Judicial District of Montana stated “these voters previously had a voting avenue open to them that has now been closed by HB506 and the Court finds it is proper to enjoin this law until its constitutionality can be determined after a full review on the merits.”
“This is a victory for young voters and for all Montanans,” said Rylee Sommers-Flanagan. “We will continue fighting until these laws are permanently prevented from restricting access to the ballot box.”
In issuing this ruling, the court found that the Plaintiffs met the initial test of showing that the laws unconstitutionally burdened Montanans’ fundamental right to vote and the court applied its most stringent level of review—strict scrutiny—in evaluating the laws.
Concerning SB 169, the plaintiffs are contesting a change in voter ID laws that does not recognize student IDs as proper photo identification for voting.
The previous state law stated voters could prove their identity to vote in-person by showing an election judge “a current photo identification showing the elector’s name.” This photo identification was acceptable in forms “including but not limited to a valid driver’s license, a school district or
postsecondary education photo identification, or a tribal photo identification.” If the voter did not have photo identification, then the voter could “present a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, notice of confirmation of voter registration issued pursuant to 13-2-207, government check, or other government document that shows the elector’s name and current address.” This had been the law in Montana since 2004.
The newly adopted law changes the requirements to vote in-person. A voter must show an election judge a Montana driver’s license, Montana state identification card issued, military identification card, tribal photo identification card, United States passport or Montana concealed carry permit; or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document that shows the elector’s name and current address; and photo identification that shows the elector’s name, including but not limited to a school district or postsecondary education photo identification.
The ruling states the plaintiffs have established a prima facie case that they will suffer some degree of harm and are entitled to preliminary relief pursuant to § 27-19-201(1), MCA.
Additionally, Plaintiffs have made a prima facie case that they will suffer an “irreparable injury” through the loss of constitutional rights pursuant to § 27-19-201(2), MCA, if these laws were to remain in effect during the pendency of this litigation.
In sum, laws promulgated by the legislature enjoy the presumption of constitutionality. However, in the case of the four laws at issue here, HB 506, SB 169, HB 176, and HB 530, Plaintiffs have demonstrated they are entitled to have these laws temporarily enjoined to preserve the status quo—the last non-contested condition preceding this pending controversy—and prevent potential constitutional injury to the parties and the voters they represent until the constitutionality of these laws can be thoroughly investigated and a determination of their constitutionality on the merits can
be made. In a separate motion filed yesterday, Youth Plaintiffs are seeking summary judgment from the court that HB506 is unconstitutional as a matter of law and are anticipating a trial to argue the merits of HB176 and SB169.
Rylee Sommers-Flanagan of Upper Seven Law and Ryan Aikin of Aikin Law Office represent the youth plaintiffs. The court ruling also enjoined the enforcement of HB530, which common interest counsel is challenging in the larger consolidated lawsuit.
The Sidney Herald reached out to the Montana governor’s office for comment on the ruling but had received no reply as of press time.