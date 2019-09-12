Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announces that reconstruction of nearly 37 miles of Highway 200 from Jordan to Brockway is kicking off. The project will be completed in 6-9 mile long sections over several years. Construction on the first section of the project is scheduled to begin in 2021.
“This stretch of Montana Highway 200 is long overdue for major reconstruction and we are excited to bring a more modern roadway to everyone traveling this route,” says Shane Mintz, MDT district administrator. “Our crews and contractors will be working towards a safer and more efficient road for residents, visitors and commercial vehicles to use.”
To share project maps and details with the public, open houses will be held in Circle and in Jordan. In addition to project information, MDT will be providing information about wildlife-friendly fencing as a possible component of the Highway 200 reconstruction.
Circle open house will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4-6 p.m. at Circle High School.
Jordan open house will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4- 6 p.m. at Jordan Elementary School.
No formal presentations will be held, as the open houses are an opportunity to meet the project team, ask any questions you might have, and see project maps. All are encouraged to attend anytime between 4 and 6 p.m. The information presented at both meetings will be the same.
In addition to the open houses, MDT will be available at the Circle Town & Country Appreciation Day lunch. The lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the McCone County Credit Union on Saturday, Sept. 21. Sarah Knobel, communication manager for the project, will be there to answer questions from the public.
For additional information about the Highway 200 reconstruction project or outreach events, please contact Sarah Knobel at sarah@bigskypublicrelations.com or visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/hwy200jordan.