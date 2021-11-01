Montanan residents have one additional chance to weigh in on the two congressional maps proposed by members of the Districting and Apportionment Commission before a final decision is made. The commission will meet on Nov. 4 to consider these written and verbal comments before choosing one map to move forward.
The map proposals are available online at mtredistricting.gov. The commission narrowed the choices down to two maps at an earlier meeting. The maps chosen to move forward are 10 and 11. Both of the selected maps divide the districts by east and west.
The updated agenda for the Nov. 4 meeting can also be found online. The commissioners will take comments during the morning and plan to select a single tentative map in the afternoon. The tentative map chosen will then move forward and a public hearing will be held on Nov. 9 where comments on the tentative map selection will be received.
Written comments are encouraged. Please send written comments to districting@mt.gov, enter them directly on interactive maps of the proposals, or use the commission’s webform.
For those who wish to participate in person, the Nov. 4 meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in Room 317 of the State Capitol. The live meeting will also be available on Zoom. Instructions on how to provide written comments or participate in the meeting are included on the meeting agenda.