Attendees of the Women's Conference met to discuss ranching and farming

Attendees of the Montana Farmers Union Women's Conference met this weekend in Sidney.

In a darkened room on a large screen, a furrowed, sunbaked aged woman peers directly at the audience of women gathered around a speaker to hear the woman’s story.

The elderly woman stares over a distance of 100 years into the present; the woman could be anyone’s great-grandmother, but it is Courtney Kibblewhite’s, the keynote speaker of Friday’s event held at the Elk’s Lodge, 123 3rd St. SW in Sidney.

Courtney Kittlewhite speaks about the power of stories

Keynote speaker Courtney Kittlewhite talks about the power of family stories on Friday.
Speakers present information on collaboratives

From left to right. Haylie Shipp, Communications & Outreach Lead, Ranchers Stewardship Alliance; Angel DeVries, Executive Director, Ranchers Stewardship Alliance; and Kelly Beevers, Winnett ACES member speak about succession planning.


