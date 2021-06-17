2021—Dr. Robert Wilmouth, President of Rocky Mountain College, in coordination with Brigadier General James Wilkins of the Montana National Guard, are pleased to
announce a joint partnership with the Montana National Guard.
Rocky Mountain College recognizes and supports the state’s long history of military service and is proud to be a partner in the support of our veterans, family members of veterans, active service members and ROTC cadets. Recognized as one of the top military-friendly institutions in the region, RMC continually strives to better serve those who have served our communities. An average of 6% of RMC’s total undergraduate population is comprised of students receiving military benefits who are an integral
component of the student and campus experience. We also recognize the many faculty, staff, and alumni of the institution who have served.
Active and qualified Montana Guard servicemen and women, are now eligible to receive a tuition waiver to attend Rocky Mountain College provided that they meet the following criteria:
- Is an active service member who is in good standing with the Montana National Guard at the beginning of each eligible term;
- Does not currently hold a baccalaureate degree or higher;
- Maintains satisfactory academic progress towards degree completion as defined by the institution;
- Submits a waiver application (available through Financial Aid), application for admission (apply.rocky.edu), and files a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA—school code 002534).
Rocky Mountain College is consistently recognized as a top-ranked regional university by U.S. News & World Report for its value and outcomes, including one-on-one faculty-student interactions; small class sizes; experiential, internship, and leadership opportunities; an average 98% placement rate upon graduation; and nationally recognized programs in Aviation, Equestrian Studies, and Health Sciences.
RMC offers more than 50 programs of study, including popular programs in education, business and accounting, psychology, and environmental science.
The tuition waiver utilizes resources from multiple sources including RMC institutional aid, available Federal funds, and available military benefits. Interested students should contact the Offices of Admission and Financial Aid for more information at admissions@rocky.edu or by calling 406-657-1026.
In-person instruction of courses resumes for the fall semester on Aug. 19, 2021.