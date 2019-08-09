The United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP) and Montana Office of Public Instruction are pleased to announce that Montana high school juniors and seniors are eligible for a $10,000 college scholarship and all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C to tour our nation’s Capital and visit with leaders from all branches of the federal government. Two student delegates from each state will be chosen to participate in this prestigious program from March 7th-14th, 2020 for the program’s 58th annual Washington Week.
The USSYP was created by Senate Resolution 324 in 1962 as stated in supporting Senate testimony from that year, “to increase young Americans’ understanding of the interrelationship of the three branches of government, the caliber and responsibilities of federally elected and appointed officials, and the vital importance of democratic decision making not only for America but for people around the world.”
“Civics education is critical to preparing the next generation of Montana leaders,” said State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “I look forward to nominating robust student leaders to represent our state in the 2020 USSYP Program who will make Montana proud on the national stage.”
Each year, this extremely competitive merit-based program brings two high school juniors and seniors from every state, the District of Columbia, and the Department of Defense Education Activity, to Washington, D.C. for an intensive week-long study of the federal government and its leaders. The state departments of education throughout the country select the students through a rigorous nomination and selection process. Each student will also receive a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship, with encouragement to continue coursework in history, government, and public affairs. The Hearst Foundations have fully funded and administered the program since inception; no government funds are utilized.
The student delegates will visit Capitol Hill, the White House, the Pentagon, the State Department, the Supreme Court and many other historic sites in Washington. The program agenda routinely includes meetings with Senators, the President, Cabinet Secretaries, a Justice of the Supreme Court, senior members of the national media and other key policymakers. Each speaking event incorporates detailed question and answer sessions. This high-level exposure is precisely what fuels and sustains the delegates’ commitment to making a difference in their country, communities, and schools.
Montana’s 2020 USSYP Delegates will be formally announced in mid-December by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. Interested students should contact their high school principal, school counselor, or history and government teacher whom the OPI sends application materials to at the beginning of the school year. The 2020 program brochure with detailed rules, selection process, and the annual yearbook may be accessed on the USSYP website www.ussenateyouth.org.