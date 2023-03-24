Screenshot 2023-03-24 at 9.18.11 AM.png

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, presents his opening statement for House Bill 317 to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Safety Committee Wednesday at the state Capitol.

 JoVonne Wagner | MTFP

Roberta Duckhead Kittson Nyomo said she and her brother were among the last Native American children adopted out of Thompson Falls before the federal Indian Child Welfare Act was passed in 1978. The siblings were sent to live with a non-Native family. Nyomo remembers them lacking empathy.

Nyomo, a member of the Blackfeet Nation, said she and her brother were abused, and she lost her brother to suicide when he was 15.



Tags

Load comments