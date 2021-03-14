The U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine, but it will still be months before everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to receive it. Different states have reopened at different rates and there likely will not be a full reopening nationwide until the majority of the population is vaccinated.
The progress made so far toward vaccination and reopening is having a positive effect, though, as new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on March 1, which shows that we’re making progress toward recovery.
Montana is one of the states leading the way in reopening. Montana had the seventh fewest unemployment claims in the nation this past week and the eighth lowest since the start of the pandemic. The state saw a 47% drop in unemployment claims over the past week.
There are currently 10 million Americans unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in total. Last week, there were 712,000 new unemployment claims nationwide, which is a lot fewer than the 6.9 million during the peak of the pandemic (a 90% reduction).
To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three metrics based on changes in unemployment claims.