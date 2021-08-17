In July, President Biden passed an Executive Order with 72 directives to promote competition in the American economy. One directive addresses the issue of lack of competition in rail transportation. In 1980 there were 33 “Class I freight railroads. In the U.S., railroad carriers are designated as Class I, II, or III, according to criteria set by the Surface Transportation Board, which includes size and revenue. Today there is just seven Class I railroads. Four major rail companies now dominate their respective regions. In Montana, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Rail(BNSF) is the only rail across the northern part of Montana and controls 94 percent of the state’s rail traffic. Montana Farmers Union has a policy opposing indiscriminate freight charges and supports a southern Montana passenger rail service infrastructure.
In the order, the President encourages the Surface Transportation Board to require railroad track owners to provide rights of way to passenger rail and strengthen their obligations to treat other freight companies fairly.
“Limited competition in the rail sector leads to higher transportation costs and lower prices paid to producers for their crops,” said Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union. “Through our work in Washington D.C. with the Surface Transportation Board, Montana Farmers Union has championed measures and policies to increase rail competition. We appreciate the President’s Executive Order on transportation. We are hopeful more options for rail service will be available to Montana producers who are at the mercy of corporate control in the rail sector.”