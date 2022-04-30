The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is proud to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame Legend inductees and honored cowboys, cowgirls, ranches, families and institutions who contribute the to the sport of rodeo in the great state of Montana.
Legends
Robert (Bob) H. Schall Jr, Arlee
J.C. Bonine, Goodwell, Texas
Casper Schaefer, Miles City
Jess Martin, Drummond
Lifetime Achievement
Bob Burkhart, Bozeman
Lady of the West
Ann Secrest Hanson, Hardin
Great Montana Rodeo Families
Jack Walker, Worden
Malone Family, Pray
Phil Luman , Forsyth
Glen Hough, Shepherd
Western Heritage Award
Bob Laurie, Huntley
Johnny Moore , Miles City
Roger Mack, Melstone
Chick Smith, San Acacia, New Mexico
Bruce Martin, Lewistown
Hup Davis, Bozeman
Swede Jensen, Bozeman
Livestock
Scottie / Linderman Family, Cody, Wyoming
Great Livestock Auctions
Western Livestock Auction Yards, Great Falls
Great Montana Ranches
Marty Tomlin, Red Lodge
Eddie/Punky Brainard, Belgrade
Carey Ranch, Boulder
The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is a 100% volunteer 501 c(3) organization. Their missions are to provide scholarships for eligible Montana high school rodeo seniors wishing to pursue higher education and their interest in rodeo at the college level. Each $3,000 scholarship is paid to an accredited college or university of the student’s choice. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee from the Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA), following strict criteria based on grades, rodeo participation, community service, educational plans, and financial need. In seventeen years, $635,000.00 has been awarded to 224 students. They also honor Montana pro rodeo legends and the people, ranches and supporting institutions that promote the western heritage in Montana.
For more information on the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, please visit them on Facebook or at montanaprorodeo.org.