The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is proud to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame Legend inductees and honored cowboys, cowgirls, ranches, families and institutions who contribute the to the sport of rodeo in the great state of Montana.

Legends

Robert (Bob) H. Schall Jr, Arlee

J.C. Bonine, Goodwell, Texas

Casper Schaefer, Miles City

Jess Martin, Drummond

Lifetime Achievement

Bob Burkhart, Bozeman

Lady of the West

Ann Secrest Hanson, Hardin

Great Montana Rodeo Families

Jack Walker, Worden

Malone Family, Pray

Phil Luman , Forsyth

Glen Hough, Shepherd

Western Heritage Award

Bob Laurie, Huntley

Johnny Moore , Miles City

Roger Mack, Melstone

Chick Smith, San Acacia, New Mexico

Bruce Martin, Lewistown

Hup Davis, Bozeman

Swede Jensen, Bozeman

Livestock

Scottie / Linderman Family, Cody, Wyoming

Great Livestock Auctions

Western Livestock Auction Yards, Great Falls

Great Montana Ranches

Marty Tomlin, Red Lodge

Eddie/Punky Brainard, Belgrade

Carey Ranch, Boulder

The Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame is a 100% volunteer 501 c(3) organization. Their missions are to provide scholarships for eligible Montana high school rodeo seniors wishing to pursue higher education and their interest in rodeo at the college level. Each $3,000 scholarship is paid to an accredited college or university of the student’s choice. Scholarship recipients are selected by a committee from the Montana High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA), following strict criteria based on grades, rodeo participation, community service, educational plans, and financial need. In seventeen years, $635,000.00 has been awarded to 224 students. They also honor Montana pro rodeo legends and the people, ranches and supporting institutions that promote the western heritage in Montana.

For more information on the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame, please visit them on Facebook or at montanaprorodeo.org.



