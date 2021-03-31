The average cost of an apartment is going up faster in Montana than almost anywhere else. And the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is one big reason why. Analysts broke down the changing cost of rent in a new report and found the average cost of an apartment has gone up 9.1% in Montana over the last two years.
According to Quote Wizard News, Montana currently ranks No. 3 in the U.S. for rental cost increases.
This trend may not hold true for Sidney, however.
According to Stacey Netz, Executive DIrector for the Richland County Housing Authority, Sidney and Richland County as a whole has not seen an increase over the past two years.
“We had a really large increase during the oil boom but not recently,” said Netz.
The surge of workers during the oil boom created the huge demand for rental property and Netz said building an apartment complex is not cheap.
“Rent prices are generally based on demand and we do not have the demand right now,” said Netz.
Netz also said stats for Montana are not always indicative of a particular area of the state due to the diversity and size of the state. Statewide statistics include cities such as Billings, Bozeman and Kalispell, so they can sometimes be misleading, especially in areas like real estate.
The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Montana is now $743 as opposed to $681 in 2019.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of open apartments has gone down 10% in suburban areas.
Delaware has seen the largest increase. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,142, which is a 12.3% increase since 2019. Idaho came in second. The average price of a one-bedroom apartment is $700, which is a 10.2% increase.
Montana and Arizona tied for third with a 9.1% increase. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Arizona is $979 and the average price in Montana is $743.