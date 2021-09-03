A group of seven small businesses have sued the Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen for refusing to refund money after the Secretary’s website double-charged customers for fees. Although the Secretary knew of the problem and could determine easily which customers were affected, it required customers to affirmatively request refunds in writing.
The duplicate charging issue is inconsistent with public statements made by Secretary Jacobsen and her predecessor, Corey Stapleton, both of whom have taken credit for the Secretary’s move to a digital payment platform. Further, the Secretary’s office made misleading statements to the press in the lead-up to the 2020 election, telling reporters in October of 2020 that the duplicate charge issue affected few customers and only for a short period of time. In reality, the Secretary collected at least $120,000 in duplicate fees. The Secretary knew about the scope of the problem and chose to reap the benefits rather than make its customers whole.
The suit was filed by the nonprofit, Upper Seven Law. Rylee Sommers-Flanagan, Executive Director of Upper Seven Law, says, “The Secretary of State has let down small businesses throughout Montana. If any one of these businesses accidentally overcharged someone, they would give the money back as soon as they recognized the error. As a government agency, the Secretary cannot be held to a lower standard than what we expect of our small businesses.”
Plaintiffs request that the Court order the Secretary to issue the refunds that are due and change the unlawful refund policy going forward.