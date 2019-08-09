Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) announced today that the 2020 summer reservation season will be open on Nov. 15. The summer reservation season runs from the third Friday in May through the third Sunday in September and campsites may be booked up to six months in advance of arrival.
In recent years, reservations were available up to nine months in advance, however in 2019, State Parks reduced the booking window to six months. This change allows Montana State Parks more time to make decisions for changes that benefit visitors for the next season. Additionally, reservations at Beavertail Hill, Black Sandy, Lewis & Clark Caverns, Placid Lake, Salmon Lake, Tongue River Reservoir, and Whitefish Lake State Parks are now available as little as one day before arrival. These decisions were made to give campers at Montana State Parks more flexibility when making campsite reservations.
To reserve your campsite, cabin, tipi, or yurt, visit stateparks.mt.gov or call 855-922-6768.