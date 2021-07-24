The current heat wave doesn’t seem to be ending soon.
While temperatures dropped slightly over the past couple of days, Monday’s highs could see triple-digits again and expect the same for Tuesday. Wednesday’s high should be in the upper 90s and then drop to the low 90s for the remainder of the week.
The extreme temperatures has caused the National Weather Service in Glasgow to issue an Excessive Heat Warning for Richland County and the surrounding area.
According to the statement issued by the NWS, heat is the No. 1 cause of weather-related fatalities in the U.S.
Prolonged exposure can lead to heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Along with the high temperatures, the area will also have low relative humidity through mid-week next week.
A combination of hot temperatures and low relative humidity has also makes the region extremely susceptible to wildfires. Add in gusty winds and the concern is heightened even more. Weather officials state that the region will likely be in critical fire weather status until conditions moderate.
Any chance of thunderstorms which produce lightning will also be a concern.
Senator John Tester released a statement asking Montanans to do their part in preventing wildfires during this time.
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte mobilized the Montana National Guard on Thursday to help combat wildfires in the state.
Gianforte ordered two Montana National Guard helicopter support modules, including 24 soldiers, onto State Active Duty for 15 days to support the state’s wildfire response.
“These Montana National Guard soldiers are well-trained and well-prepared for this mobilization. On behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank these soldiers for joining our courageous firefighters and first responders on the frontlines in our state’s wildfire response,” Gov. Gianforte said.
The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) today put in a request for military support to aid in wildland fire suppression efforts.
The Montana National Guard has provided one UH-60 Black Hawk crew and support personnel to operate out of Billings to support fire suppression efforts for eastern Montana. One CH-47 Chinook crew and support personnel are operating out of Helena and provide support for the western side of the state.
As wildland fire incidents emerge and develop, additional requests for National Guard support will be considered and future deployments of helicopter and ground support will be examined.
“This wildfire season is shaping up to be one of the most serious we’ve ever faced. Our public lands are our greatest treasures, and we’ve got to do everything we can to protect them. One stray spark is all it takes to put folks at risk and change our landscapes forever. Please make sure to follow all local fire restriction guidance in your community. If you’re not sure how fire restrictions are impacting your area, head to mtfireinfo.org for more information.”