According to Caitlin Seeley George, Campaign Director for Fight for the Future (FFTF), the IRS’s has abandoned plans to use facial recognition on taxpayers but many states are currently using the technology, including Montana.
According to Seeley George, the state is still using ID.me and facial verification for people applying for unemployment benefits. Throughout 2021, there were numerous reports of problems people were having when attempting to navigate ID.me’s system, creating barriers for many in accessing unemployment benefits. Beyond preventing community members from receiving life-saving resources, this technology is immensely problematic on the state level for the same reasons we raised with the IRS, and we’ve been calling on all states to immediately end their use of all biometric identity verification tools, including ID.me.
She said FFTF has begun to see some states take action to address the harms of this technology. California was recently advised to pause on using the tech, but it is still not known if and when that will actually happen. Massachusetts, meanwhile, has announced it will be dropping the facial recognition component of ID.me in the coming weeks.
FFTF is also encouraging states to consider the harrowing stories coming out of the VA (which uses ID.me but not the facial recognition component) and invest in alternatives totally separate from ID.me.
Last week, Senators Wyden, Brown and Warren sent a letter to the Labor Department that speaks to many of the concerns and urges the DOL to help state unemployment insurance programs transition away from private facial recognition contractors. Many states began using ID.me during the pandemic with the help of Department of Labor funding.
The letter states that “Facial recognition should not be a prerequisite for accessing UI or any other essential government services” and that “the infrastructure that powers digital identity, particularly when used to access government websites, should be run by the government, and certainly not a company with a track record of misleading the public.”
The points raised in the Senators’ letter are also aligned with a recently released coalition letter signed by over 45 leading human rights groups including Algorithmic Justice League, EPIC, ACLU, Amnesty International USA, NAACP-LDF, EFF and FFTF. The letter calls for an end to all state and Federal contracts with ID.me.
More than 20,000 people have signed a petition that similarly calls for all government agencies to stop using ID.me and to never require people to give up their biometric info in order to access essential government services
Seeley George said, “As lawmakers mobilized in recent weeks to prevent the IRS from pushing ID.me software on taxpayers, many were silent about the fact that tens of thousands of people have already been living with the impacts of this discriminatory and harmful technology. Members of our communities filing for unemployment across the country have felt demoralized and dehumanized by the ID.me process since the start of the pandemic.”
“Some were forced to wait for months to receive the life-saving benefits they earned and helped pay for. For these people, the dangers and harms of ID.me aren’t theoretical – they’re reality. We echo the call from Senators Wyden, Brown and Warren for the Department of Labor to help states transition away from the use of all biometric identity verification tools, including ID.me, as soon as possible,” said Seeley George.