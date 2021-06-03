A May 18, 2021 ruling by the Montana Supreme Court upheld a Seventh Judicial District Court summary judgment in which a cattle ranching family had been awarded damages as a result of a Yellowstone Electric Company (YECO) employee hitting and killing 10 cows being moved along a roadway.
On Sept. 4, 2020, the Seventh Judicial District Court had ruled in favor of Bob and Sylvan Walden (the Waldens) and awarded them $68,128.74, which also imposed sanctions against YECO as well. The ruling requires YECO to pay an originally agreed upon amount plus $40,000 in fees and sanctions after the company refused to turn over the vehicle involved in the incident and engaged in delaying tactics including objecting more than 180 times during the deposition of the driver.
The Waldens originally asked for only $15,750 as compensation for the loss of livestock but neither YECO or their insurance company replied to the request.
With no other alternative, the Waldens filed suit in November 2017.
According to court records, around noon on Dec. 21, 2016, the Waldens were moving cattle north on Montana Highway 24 and had placed homemade “Caution Cattle Ahead” signs with bright orange lettering on the side of the roadway two miles north and 3.7 miles south of the moving herd.
Sylvan Walden was on the side of the road 1.5 miles ahead of the herd in a pickup truck with his hazard lights flashing.
Bob Walden was on horseback trailing the heifers.
Thomas Newell was driving a Yellowstone truck on the road and didn’t see the caution signs and thought Sylvan was having vehicle trouble or was waiting for someone by the side of the road. While heading uphill, Newell plowed into the herd of heifers, killing 10 cows.
The Waldens asked for the Chevy Silverado involved in the accident or at least the federally mandated accident data recorder but their request was denied by YECO. The utility made numerous objections and refused to respond to the Walden’s discovery requests. At a deposition of the driver, the utility’s lawyers objected repeatedly, telling Newell not to answer questions and offered him hints on what to say.
In filing the suit, the Waldens submitted an affidavit from a retired Montana Department of Livestock employee saying they had complied with safety rules and provided adequate warning to oncoming traffic.
Following a hearing, the Seventh Judicial District Court granted the Waldens summary judgment for $20,500. When the utility said it would appeal, the court ordered sanctions and attorneys fees, bringing the total to more than $68,000.
In rendering its decision, the Montana Supreme Court stated that negligence claims are typically unsuitable for summary judgement because of disputed facts but courts can dismiss negligence cases when reasonable people can’t draw different conclusions from the evidence.
Montana law requires drivers to “see that which is in plain sight.” Video evidence showed the section of road where the accident occurred provided a clear view of any hazard ahead. YECO argued the Waldens submitted a report saying the accident occurred on a hill facing the sun but the court concluded the driver had a duty to adjust his speed to the conditions.
“The undisputed facts are that Newell drove into a herd of approximately 80 cows at midday after having passed warning signs and a vehicle (with stock trailer) on the side of the road with its hazards on,” the court said. “If his visibility was impaired by the sun, he had a duty to slow down.”
An appeals court also rejected Yellowstone’s argument the Waldens didn’t meet the definition of “flag person” under Montana law. “If the court applied universal definitions drawn from the statute books that ‘could lead to even stranger results.’” One of the Montana laws actually defines “flag” as the official flag of the U.S. or Montana.
“The parties do not make any argument that the Waldens’ cattle must be escorted down the road by persons carefully waving—without contempt—an official United States or Montana flag,” said the court in a footnote.
Finally, the court also agreed with the lower court ruling on allowing legal fees, stating the law covers any property damage caused by an accident involving a motor vehicle. “Sanctions were justified to punish the behavior of Yellowstone and its insurer, who failed to preserve the vehicle as evidence and engaged in discovery abuses.”