Northern Plains Resource Council is hosting the fourth annual Montana Local Food Challenge. This August, participants are encouraged to eat something local every day of the month, participate in weekly challenges, and compete for weekly prizes.
Local foods build local communities and local economies, support farm and ranch families, preserve genetic diversity, support a clean environment, and protect food security. Local foods are also better for our health because they do not lose nutritional value during long storage and transport times.
“Agriculture is essential to Montana’s economic vitality.The Montana Local Food Challenge inspires people to connect with their local economy while having fun and strengthening relationships between neighbors,” says Northern Plains member and family farm/ranch partner in Rosebud County, Jean Lemire Dahlman.
“We are defined by our daily habits, like eating, and food is a central part of regional cultures. The Local Food Challenge not only keeps more dollars circulating within local communities, but it also bolsters our cultural connections when we enjoy the bounty of local farms and ranches,” adds Dahlman.
All Montanans are invited to participate. Go to MTlocalfoodchallenge.org to sign up, take the challenge, and start working toward a revitalized local food economy for Montana. The website provides helpful resources, including information about where to buy local foods in the state.