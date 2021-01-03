$130,000 — Kurt Alme, budget director

$78,000 — Charlie Brereton, health care policy advisor

$42,000 — Sonny Capece, economic development specialist

$40,000 — Will Emery, research/press assistant

$95,000 — Mike Freeman, natural resources policy advisor

$110,000 — Travis Hall, senior advisor and director of strategic communications

$128,000 — Christine Heggem, chief of staff

$87,000 — Karli Hill, director of engagement

$33,000 — Elizabeth Klinker, constituent services

$95,000 — Rachel Meredith, counsel

$120,000 — Anita Milanovich, general counsel

$113,000 — Mike Milburn, senior advisor

$105,000 — Glenn Oppel, policy director

$27,000 — Celia Rigler, staff assistant

$45,000 — Tory Scribner, scheduler

$44,000 — Brett Simons, economic development specialist

$40,000 — Hannah Slusser, executive assistant to the lieutenant governor and chief of staff

$66,000 — Brooke Stroyke, press secretary

$80,000 — Liane Taylor, boards & nominations

$60,000 — Garrett Turner, director of media and content

