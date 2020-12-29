Commissioner-elect Troy Downing announced today multiple appointments to his executive team as Montana’s next State Auditor.
According to Downing, “It’s an honor to be entrusted by the people of Montana to lead an agency filled with such dedicated and hard-working team members.”
In November, Downing was elected as Commissioner of Securities and Insurance after the current Commissioner Matt Rosendale announced he was not seeking reelection.
The current Deputy Insurance Commissioner Bob Biskupiak will stay in his current role as will Deputy Securities Commissioner Lynne Egan.
New Members of the Executive Team Include:
Jackie Boyle Jones as Government Affairs Director — Jackie is a Helena attorney who has lobbied for various state and private entities. Jackie brings with her twenty years of experience in public policy and lobbying.
Sam Loveridge as Communications Director — Sam has a Master of Public Administration from the University of Montana and was part of Downing’s campaign team.
Tyler Spady as Policy Advisor — Tyler recently graduated from Montana State University and has experience in grassroots organizing.
Tara Boulanger as Executive Assistant — Tara joined the agency under the Rosendale Administration in 2019 after working in the Montana State Senate. Tara worked with Bob Biskupiak in the Insurance department before being appointed to this new role.
“I’m proud of the team we’ve built. They’ve already jumped headfirst into the deep end working to protect Montana consumers from bad actors and ensuring transparency in government.” Downing goes on to say, “When I ran for this office, I promised market-driven solutions to rising healthcare and prescription drug prices. I’m confident the team we are putting together has the experience, courage, and tenacity to create positive change for Montana consumers.”
Troy Downing takes office as the next Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, State Auditor on January 4th at the Montana Capitol Room 317 at 11 a.m.
Troy Downing of Bozeman is the incoming Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, State Auditor. Downing is a two-tour Combat Veteran, businessman, and entrepreneur. Troy Downing and his wife Heather have four children.