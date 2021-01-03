HELENA — Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte has begun to assemble his cabinet, naming a slate of officials with Montana roots and administrators from Republican circles in other parts of the country to fill director-level positions at state agencies.
Gianforte, the first Republican to serve as Montana governor in 16 years, will be sworn in Jan. 4. On the campaign trail, he promised to bring new leadership to state agencies in order to keep state spending in check and build what he has described as “a culture of customer service.”
As of Dec. 31, incoming governor had named directors for eight state agencies:
Dept. of Agriculture
Gianforte on Dec. 23 named current USDA Farm Services Agency state Executive Director Mike Foster as his Department of Agriculture director.
Foster, who was appointed to the USDA post in 2018, is a Townsend native who served in the Montana Legislature in the 1990s and also worked for the administration of Gov. Judy Martz and as a hospital lobbyist. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Carroll College and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Montana.
“Montana farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and I’m excited to be a strong voice for these Montanans at the Department of Agriculture,” Foster said in a statement.
“Montana farmers and ranchers drive our state’s number one industry, and deserve a leader who will work tirelessly to help them capture more of the value they create,” Gianforte said in a statement. “With a robust understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by our producers and a strong commitment to meeting their needs, Mike Foster will serve Montana ag well.”
Foster’s appointment was also applauded in the administration’s press release by Montana Grain Growers Association Executive VP Lola Raska, Montana Farm Bureau Federation Director of National Affairs Nicole Rolf, and Montana Stockgrowers Association President Jim Steinbeisser.
Dept. of Administration
Gianforte on Dec. 29 named Misty Anne Giles as director of the state Department of Administration, which provides back-office services for other state agencies.
Giles has held several roles at the USDA, including as chief of staff for USDA’s rural development office. She previously worked for former Georgia governors Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal. She has a J.D. degree from the University of San Diego and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Georgia Southern University.
“I am grateful for this opportunity from Governor Gianforte to lead renewed efforts in Montana for better and more efficient services. Working alongside our hardworking state employees to learn from their experiences, I am excited to jump feet first into the role and enhance the way we serve Montanans,” Giles said in a statement.
“Misty Ann is a change agent, and the kind of leader we need at the Department of Administration to streamline agency operations and better serve the people of Montana,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Giles’ appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by former DNRC director Karen Fagg, former USDA rural development director Charles Robison, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
Dept. of Revenue
Also on Dec. 29, Gianforte named longtime state Department of Revenue lawyer Brendan Beatty as the agency’s next director.
On staff at the department since 1996, Beatty has worked on legal issues regarding natural resource taxes, property taxes, income taxes and the breakup of the Montana Power Company. A Shelby native, he has a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara and a law degree from the University of Montana.
“I look forward to serving the people of this state as the Director of the Department of Revenue and leading this agency to perform at the high standards demanded by the Governor-elect and deserved by the people of Montana,” Beatty said in a statement.
“A proven and experienced tax attorney, Brendan is highly-qualified to lead the Department of Revenue and help Montanans keep more of their hard-earned dollars each year,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Beatty’s appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by incoming budget director Kurt Alme, longtime Montana tax attorney Terry Cosgrove and Montana Taxpayers Association Executive Director Bob Story.
Dept. of Labor & Industry
On Dec. 30 Gianforte named Laurie Esau as commissioner of the Department of Labor & Industry, which among other responsibilities manages the state unemployment insurance program.
Esau previously served as chief of staff for former Minnesota congressman Erik Paulsen and as a deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the College of St. Thomas in Minnesota.
“I will work tirelessly to lead the department, work with employers, and implement policies to grow Montana’s economy and expand jobs in the state,” Esau said in a statement.
“As our small businesses and workers rebuild after a difficult year, Laurie will be a fierce and effective advocate for them at the Department of Labor & Industry,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Esau’s appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by Paulsen and Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.
Dept. of Natural Resources & Conservation
Gianforte on Dec. 30 named Amanda Kaster as director of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
Kaster is a former aide to Montana U.S. Rep. and former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and has worked for the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in roles dealing with timber management, oil and gas production and grazing programs. She graduated from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
“I can’t wait to get to work ensuring the Treasure State achieves its full potential by responsibly managing and developing its land and water resources and continuing efforts to make the Department responsive for all Montanans,” Kaster said in a statement.
“I campaigned on the promise of responsibly developing our natural resources while simultaneously protecting our environment, and with Amanda’s leadership, we will get this done,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Kaster’s appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chief Conservation Officer Blake Henning, Montana Petroleum Association Executive Director Alan Olson and Montana Stockgrowers Association President Jim Steinbeisser.
Dept. of Environmental Quality
Also on Dec. 30, Gianforte named current DEQ Air, Energy, and Mining Division Administrator Chris Dorrington as the agency’s next director.
Dorrington has worked at DEQ since 2016 and previously spent a decade working for the Montana Department of Transportation. He is a Helena native who has an engineering degree from Gonzaga University and a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Department of Environmental Quality — a great agency assigned vital responsibilities in our state constitution and laws,” Dorrington said in a statement.
“Chris understands how we can enhance agency operations to better serve the people of Montana,” Gianforte said in a statement. “Chris is committed to helping Montana live up to its full potential while protecting our environment.”
Dorrington’s appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by Colstrip-area state Sen. Duane Ankney, former Department of Transportation Rail, Air Quality, and Studies Section Supervisor Diane Myers and Sandfire Resources America VP of Communications Nancy Schlepp.
Dept. of Military Affairs
Gianforte on Dec. 31 appointed Major General Pete Hronek to serve as Montana’s Adjutant General and director of the Montana Department of Military Affairs.
Hronek, a pilot, is currently an officer in the Air National Guard at the Air Education Training Command in Texas. He has served three combat tours out of air bases in Saudi Arabia and Iraq and previously served as Montana’s assistant adjutant general and chief of staff for the Montana National Guard.
“I believe my breadth of experience and enthusiasm will help Governor-elect Gianforte’s vision become a reality. I am humbled by his confidence in me and I am ready to be the next Adjutant General,” Hronek said in a statement.
“An esteemed and proven leader in combat and with the National Guard Bureau, Major General Hronek will serve our service members, veterans, and state well,” Gianforte said in a statement.
Hronek’s appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Cari Kent, Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, and Nels Swandel, a retired Army colonel and former state legislator.
Dept. of Transportation
Gianforte on Dec. 31 appointed Billings construction company executive Mack Long as director of the Montana Department of Transportation.
Long previously managed JTL group, a Billings-based construction company, and owned an oil field services business. A Billings native, he has a construction engineering degree from Montana State University and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Montana.
“Mack is a problem solver, and the kind of leader we need running the Department of Transportation,” Gianforte said in a statement. “With a background in engineering and management, I’m confident that Mack will ensure our roads, railways, and airways are managed properly.”
“I look forward to collaborating with Governor Gianforte, Lt. Governor Juras, and the great team at the Montana Department of Transportation to keep this state’s large and varied transportation systems moving smoothly and safely,” Long said in a statement.
Long’s appointment was applauded in the administration’s press release by Montana Petroleum Association Executive Director Dave Galt, former MDT Aeronautics Division Administrator Debbie Nohrton and Montana Contractors Association President Bob Warren.
***
Gianforte has yet to announce directors for the Department of Corrections; the Department of Commerce; Fish, Wildlife & Parks; and the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Biographical details in this piece are based on press materials distributed by Gianforte’s press office, supplemented in some cases by MTFP reporting. This story will be updated as additional appointments are announced.