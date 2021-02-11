Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed a COVID-19 shield law and said he is lifting the statewide mask mandate on Friday now that it is in place, although he also said he will continue to wear a mask, and encourages others to as well whenever social distancing is not possible.
In rescinding the mask mandate, Gianforte suggested incentives will be stronger and more practical than mandates at gaining compliance with CDC guidance to wear masks when social distancing is not possible.
He added that local jurisdictions may still impose their own mask mandates, even though the state will no longer have one.
“We will continue to provide incentives for protecting the health and safety of Montanans, and we will employ personal responsibility,” Gianforte said. “We are not out of the woods yet. I will continue to wear a mask and I encourage all Montanans to do the same, to protect their loved ones and their neighbors.”
Democratic party leaders, meanwhile, panned the move to drop the mask mandate.
“Despite touting his commitment to vaccinating Montana’s most vulnerable before lifting his mask mandate, Governor Gianforte is now going back on his word and endangering the health and safety of those he has a duty to protect,” Minority Leaders Sen. Jill Cohenour and Rep. Kim Abbott said. “By passing the buck on public health, Governor Gianforte is putting Montana businesses and workers in an impossible position and undercutting our economic recovery. Montanans deserve better."
During his press conference, Gianforte acknowledged the infection of 96,000 Montanans with COVID-19 as well as the deaths of more than 1,300 people, and said it has been a serious crisis, from both a public health and an economic standpoint.
“Montanans have had to close their business,” Gianforte said. “Montanans have lost their jobs. Montanans have lost their paychecks. Through all of it, Montanans have been resilient.”
Gianforte said the bill he’s signing into law will only protect providers from lawsuits when they are making good faith efforts to protect people from coronavirus and following public health guidelines.
“This is a significant step in getting Montana safely open for business,” he said. “These protections are common sense and will go a long way to getting our economy going again.”
A key element to this strategy, Gianforte added, was getting vaccines to those most vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19. So far, more than 150,000 doses of vaccine have been administered, and more than 41,000 Montanans are fully immunized.
“When it is my turn to get a vaccine, I am going to get one, and I encourage all Montanans to do the same,” he said.
Gianforte noted that trend lines have started improving for COVID-19. The rate of infections are down and so are hospitalizations.
“With our vaccine distribution plan that prioritizes and protects the most vulnerable, we are saving lives,” he said.
All of the state’s long-term care clinics have had at least one vaccination clinic by now, Gianforte said. The state is now in Phase 1B of its vaccination plan, which prioritizes those over age 70 and those 16 to 65 with an underlying condition, or anyone who is in an at-risk population group, such as Native Americans.
Montana is still not getting enough vaccine, Gianforte added, and he has been told the state will be getting only modest upticks in the next two weeks.
“I continue to ask them to send Montana our fair share of vaccine,” the governor said.
Gianforte said he will be issuing new guidance on a whole host of other guidelines still hanging over the state, but that for now, the order on Friday pertains just to the mask mandate.