BOZEMAN – Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Misty Ann Giles to lead the Department of Administration.
“Misty Ann is a change agent, and the kind of leader we need at the Department of Administration to streamline agency operations and better serve the people of Montana,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “I look forward to working alongside Misty Ann to change the way Helena does business.”
Giles brings more than a decade of experience in federal and state government to the post, most recently serving as the chief of staff for Rural Development at the United States Department of Agriculture. As chief of staff, Giles managed operational realignments and modernizations within the agency and helped oversee the delivery of the $239 billion loan portfolio through its 477 offices nationwide.
Giles began her service at USDA as senior advisor to the Office of Congressional Relations and the Office of the Secretary, where she advised senior leadership and Congress on a range of policy issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, telecommunications, and utilities.
“I am grateful for this opportunity from Governor Gianforte to lead renewed efforts in Montana for better and more efficient services. Working alongside our hardworking state employees to learn from their experiences, I am excited to jump feet first into the role and enhance the way we serve Montanans,” incoming director of administration Misty Ann Giles said.
Before joining USDA, Giles served seven years in leadership roles under Governors Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal of Georgia, including as deputy director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council where she directed 75 staff and state grants totaling $220 million.
Misty Ann Giles has received strong statements of support for her nomination:
KAREN FAGG, fmr. director of DNRC
"Misty Ann Giles is an excellent choice to lead the Dept. of Administration - she has a diverse and successful background in leading and championing strategic process improvements in large governmental organizations. Her specific experience managing finance, human resources, information technology, and contracting processes is directly applicable to the DOA."
SONNY PERDUE, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
“In Georgia, the USDA, and with any challenge I’ve asked her tackle, Misty Ann just gets it done with her know-how, grit and commitment to service. Montanans can count themselves lucky to have talent of her caliber working on their behalf.”
CHARLES ROBISON, fmr. state director for USDA Rural Development
“Misty Ann is a great choice to lead the Department of Administration. She lives and breathes customer service, like Greg. Misty Ann has a heart for public service and a tenacious commitment to making government more efficient and more effective. Like the rest of Greg’s cabinet, she is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work for a Montana Comeback.”
Giles earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego, and her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Georgia Southern University.