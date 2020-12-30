BOZEMAN — Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Chris Dorrington to lead the Department of Environmental Quality.
“Having served at the Department of Environmental Quality for the last four years, Chris understands how we can enhance agency operations to better serve the people of Montana,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Chris is committed to helping Montana live up to its full potential while protecting our environment, and I look forward to relying on his know-how and experience at the agency.”
With 15 years of leadership experience in state government, Dorrington currently serves as the administrator of the Air, Energy, and Mining Division of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). In that role, Chris has led the programs and professionals that permit and regulate air and mining in Montana, and advised and informed energy policy and projects.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Department of Environmental Quality – a great agency assigned vital responsibilities in our state constitution and laws. In my new role I will ensure protections while fully considering and delivering on Governor-Elect Gianforte’s clear call to reach our full, outstanding potential,” incoming director of environmental quality Chris Dorrington said.
Prior to joining state government in Montana, Dorrington worked for six years in private industry.
Dorrington has received numerous statements of support for his appointment:
DUANE ANKNEY, State Senator for District 20
“I am very pleased to hear that Chris Dorrington was selected as the new Director of the Department of Environmental Quality. Chris is very diligent in his decision making, and has demonstrated over and again his ability to meet with the public. He believes in an agency that is there to help people succeed and not let them fail. I look forward to working with him in the future.”
DIANE MYERS, former Department of Transportation Rail, Air Quality, and Studies Section Supervisor
“I’m thrilled that Chris Dorrington has been selected as the new Director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. Chris’s unique style, combining effective leadership with transparency and cohesiveness, will serve Montana and the Department well. Chris truly cares about people and has a wonderful way of helping them achieve great things.”
NANCY SCHLEPP, VP of Communications and Corporate Secretary for Sandfire Resources America
“Chris Dorrington is a strong leader that believes in fairness and following the law. These qualities will benefit both the public and industry.”
A Helena native, Dorrington earned his bachelor’s of science in mechanical engineering from Gonzaga University and a master’s degree in public policy from George Mason University.