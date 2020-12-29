BOZEMAN – Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today announced his appointment of Brendan Beatty to lead the Department of Revenue.
“A proven and experienced tax attorney, Brendan is highly-qualified to lead the Department of Revenue and help Montanans keep more of their hard-earned dollars each year,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Working with Brendan, we will hold the line on new state spending and work to cut taxes for all Montanans.”
Beatty brings 25 years’ experience as tax counsel for the Montana Department of Revenue to the post, with a legal emphasis in natural resource tax, corporation license tax, and centrally assessed and industrial property tax litigation.
In his tenure at the Department, Beatty was the lead attorney to help Montana address the tax issues that arose from the deregulation of Montana’s electric and natural gas utilities. Following the breakup of the Montana Power Company, Beatty litigated and resolved outside of litigation its effects on local governments and schools throughout Montana, as well as high-profile property tax and corporation income tax issues.
“I am honored to be chosen as a member of the highly qualified team that Governor-elect Gianforte is assembling. I look forward to serving the people of this state as the Director of the Department of Revenue and leading this agency to perform at the high standards demanded by the Governor-elect and deserved by the people of Montana,” incoming director of revenue Brendan Beatty said.
In addition to his career as an attorney, Beatty owns and operates his family ranch in Flatwillow, Montana. A native of Shelby, Beatty earned his bachelor’s from the University of California, Santa Barbara and his law degree from the University of Montana. Prior to joining the Montana Department of Revenue in 1996, Beatty clerked for the Honorable Karla Gray on the Montana Supreme Court.
Brendan Beatty has received numerous statements of support for his appointment:
KURT ALME, incoming budget director
"For almost 25 years, Brendan has helped our state and our taxpayers through some of our most challenging tax issues. As a rancher he's also signed both sides of the paycheck and knows the importance of good customer service."
TERRY B. COSGROVE, of counsel at Jackson, Murdo, & Grant PC
“Brendan Beatty is a great selection for Director of Revenue. With over 30 years’ experience with the Department and important institutional knowledge, Brendan is the director of revenue that Montana needs in a new administration.”
BOB STORY, executive director of the Montana Taxpayers Association
“On behalf of the members of the Montana Taxpayers Association, I am looking forward to working with the Gianforte Administration and the newly appointed director of the Department of Revenue, Brendan Beatty. Brendan will be a great director for the Department and provide the leadership necessary to help advance the Governor-elect’s plans to make Montana a better place for businesses to locate, grow, and thrive.”