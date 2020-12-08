Governor-elect Greg Gianforte today announced his policy director and natural resources policy advisor in the governor’s office.
Glenn Oppel will serve as policy director, bringing nearly two decades of experience in policy development to the Gianforte administration.
“With his policy experience, Glenn knows the ins and outs of how to turn ideas into policy, and policy into results,” Governor-elect Gianforte said. “Glenn and the policy shop will help implement our comeback plan to produce better opportunities for more Montanans.”
Oppel has spent the last five years working as vice president of government affairs at Strategies 360 in Helena, where his policy focus included improving the business climate, lowering taxes, reducing regulations, and eliminating barriers to employment. With his experience leading policy development for the Montana Chamber of Commerce and Montana Association of REALTORS, Oppel is familiar with developing policies to reduce taxes and regulatory burdens on Montana small businesses.
Oppel earned a degree in political science and history from the University of Montana, and resides in Helena with his family.
“Governor-elect Gianforte laid out a plan to lead Montana’s comeback, and I’m ready to help implement it,” Oppel said.
Michael Freeman will join Gianforte’s team as natural resources policy advisor. Freeman most recently served as Acting Deputy Solicitor for Water Resources at the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI). Before that, he served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Environmental Management at DOI.
Freeman has promoted policy development in a senior role at an advocacy and strategic communications firm in Washington, D.C., held natural resource policy positions in both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and was a career attorney at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
A native of Butte, Freeman earned his bachelor’s degree from Christendom College and his law degree from the Washington and Lee University School of Law.