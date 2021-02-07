HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the following appointments.
Montana Coal Board
Hal Fuglevand, Miles City. Fuglevand is the former president of Oftedal Construction. He has over 39 years of experience in projects associated with mine reclamation, railroad expansion and city/county infrastructure improvements.
Catherine Laughner, Big Sky. Laughner worked in environmental affairs for Chevron and as an analytical chemist for the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Her subsequent law practice concentrated on regulatory investigations, oil and gas matter and toxic tort and environmental litigation.
Pat Lorello, Belgrade. Lorello has more than 35 years of environmental management in Montana, Colorado and British Columbia. His expertise includes permitting and compliance, mining policy and remediation.
Jon Wells, Hardin. Wells has worked within the boundaries of the Crow Reservation for over 25 years. Mr. Wells is a trustee of the Big Horn County School District and is currently the chair of the BHC Tax Appeal Board.
Hard-Rock Mining Impact Board
Jerry Bennett, Libby. Bennett is a Lincoln County Commissioner. He also chaired the Judiciary and Natural Resources Committees during his tenure as a state legislator.
Ray Sheldon, Huntley. Sheldon is a professional engineer with 35 years of experience in Montana. His focus has been in responsibly developing and managing coal, electric, industrial mineral along with oil and gas activities.
Mark Thompson, Butte. Thompson is the former president of the Montana Mining Association.
Pacific Northwest Electric Power and Conservation Planning Council
Doug Grob, Kalispell. For 19 years, Grob has been a trustee of the Flathead Electric Cooperative.
Mike Milburn, Cascade. Milburn is a senior adviser to Governor Gianforte. Milburn served as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Staff for Attorney General Tim Fox in the Montana Department of Justice from 2014 to 2020. Elected to the Montana House of Representatives in 2004, Milburn served as Speaker of the House between 2011 and 2012.
Board of Oil & Gas Conservation
Roy Brown, Billings. Brown is the owner of RLB Oil Co. Inc., a small, independent oil & gas company. With decades of business and natural resource development experience, Brown also was part of the Process Safety Engineering team, which was hired by the federal government to study the causes of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Gary “Mac” McDermott, Shelby. McDermott ‘s company, MCR, LLC., operates several hundred gas and oil wells in North Central Montana. McDermott has experience in traditional drilling, correlative rights, and unitization.
Corey Welter, Billings. Welter has over 50 years of industry experience as an independent consultant and has held many positions in the petroleum industry, including roughneck, driller and superintendent.
Jeff Wivholm, Medicine Lake. Wivholm has spent many years in and around oilfield activity as a landowner. He was president of the Montana Association of Conservation Districts and is an agricultural producer of small grains.