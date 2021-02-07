HELENA — Governor Gianforte today announced the salaries of directors leading state agencies.
“Montana’s pay for agency directors has been among the worst in our region and country. We’re looking for folks who can make our state agencies more responsive to the people they serve and more responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars. We adjusted salaries to make Montana more competitive, because we want change agents with the best qualifications and experience needed to change the way Helena does business and lead Montana’s comeback,” Governor Gianforte said. “I have been clear that they will work for and earn every penny.”
Governor Gianforte directed agency heads to identify efficiencies in their respective agencies, which will directly fund their salary adjustment.
Salary information for directors by department follows:
Department of Administration
2020 salary: $112,935
2020 national median: $156,000
Rank (nationally): 38th out of 41
Rank (neighboring states): 3rd out of 4
Rank (Mountain states): 7th out of 7
2021 salary: $145,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 29th out of 41
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 2nd out of 4
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 7
Department of Agriculture
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 37th out of 48
Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 5th out of 7
2021 salary: $120,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 35th out of 48
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 3rd out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 4th out of 7
Department of Commerce
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 33rd out of 36
Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 4
Rank (Mountain states): 6th out of 6
2021 salary: $160,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 24th out of 36
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 2nd out of 4
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 2nd out of 6
Department of Corrections
2020 salary: $112,944
Rank (nationally): 47th out of 48
Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 7th out of 7
2021 salary: $144,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 36th out of 48
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 7
Department of Environmental Quality
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 44th out of 47
Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 36th out of 47
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 7th out of 8
Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks
2020 salary: $112,944
Rank (nationally): 36th out of 44
Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 27th out of 44
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 6th out of 8
Department of Labor & Industry
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 40th out of 48
Rank (neighboring states): 2nd out of 4
Rank (Mountain states): 5th out of 7
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 32nd out of 48
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 1st out of 4
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 7
Department of Military Affairs
2020 salary: $123,667
Rank (nationally): 44th out of 49
Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 7th out of 8
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 39th out of 49
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 7th out of 8
Department of Natural Resources & Conservation
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 46th out of 48
Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 4
Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 36th out of 48
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 2nd out of 4
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 6th out of 8
Department of Public Health & Human Services
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 42nd out of 44
Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 4
Rank (Mountain states): 6th out of 6
2021 salary: $165,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 27th out of 44
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 3rd out of 4
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 5th out of 6
Department of Revenue
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 44th out of 48
Rank (neighboring states): 4th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 6th out of 8
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 37th out of 48
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 1st out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 3rd out of 8
Department of Transportation
2020 salary: $112,935
Rank (nationally): 48th out of 49
Rank (neighboring states): 5th out of 5
Rank (Mountain states): 8th out of 8
2021 salary: $130,000
Adjusted rank (nationally): 43rd out of 49
Adjusted rank (neighboring): 4th out of 5
Adjusted rank (Mountain): 7th out of 8