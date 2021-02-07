HELENA – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced his nomination of Adam Meier to lead the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“As Montana continues to confront the pandemic and the epidemic of addiction and drug use, an innovative, solutions-oriented Department of Public Health and Human Services has never been more important,” Governor Gianforte said. “With his strong background as an effective leader and change agent, Adam will bring greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency to DPHHS as it serves Montanans.”
As a partner and senior policy consultant with Connecting the Dots Policy Solutions, LLC, Adam Meier assisted clients in health, human services, education, and workforce policy, focusing on breaking down operational siloes to maximize program outcomes.
From May 2018 through December 2019, Meier led the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) as secretary. Under his leadership, CHFS undertook significant cross-cabinet reforms in the areas of health policy, child welfare, substance use disorder response, and public benefits delivery. He was responsible for strategic planning and daily operational oversight of a cabinet with more than 8,000 employees and an annual budget of over $14 billion.
“I am humbled and honored to join the outstanding team Governor Gianforte has assembled, along with the dedicated and talented DPHHS workforce. Together, along with other key stakeholders, we will work to build a more cohesive and effective health and human services ecosystem and improve outcomes for Montana’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Adam Meier, Gianforte’s nominee to lead the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Meier also served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Matt Bevin in Kentucky, responsible for oversight and coordination for all policy matters. In addition, Adam has experience at the federal level, having served at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a contracting officer, and at the elected local government level, where he served on the Fort Thomas City Council.
Leaders from Montana and Kentucky offered support of Meier’s nomination.
Kurt Alme, budget director at the Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning: “With his broad experience in health and human services, including serving as the director of that agency in Kentucky, Adam brings the experience and skills needed to ensure our safety net for those most in need is secure and that taxpayer funds are efficiently spent.”
Marilynn Bartlett, CPA, senior policy fellow with the National Academy of State Healthy Policy: “Adam Meier has a strong background in health and human services programs, policy and funding. His leadership experience in the operations of public health programs, Medicaid, safety-net programs, behavioral health, family and child services, and substance abuse are directly applicable to the Montana DPHHS.”
The Honorable Kimberly Moser, Health and Family Services Committee Chair in the Kentucky House of Representatives: “As the Heath and Family Services Committee Chair in the Kentucky House of Representatives, I worked closely with Adam on a number of issues. He demonstrated great organizational leadership, policy innovation and fiscal discipline navigating a very challenging budget during his time as cabinet secretary. He is someone whose opinion on such matters I always valued, and he cares deeply about the mission and the populations being served. Adam will be a great asset to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.”