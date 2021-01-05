HELENA – House and Senate Democrats today announced their priorities for the 2021 legislative session to move Montana forward by passing a balanced budget that creates jobs, grows the economy and wages, protects investments in healthcare and education, and maintains essential services.
“Montanans are relying on legislators to move the state forward, not backward. Democrats this session will be united in fighting for a budget that protects essential services without making harmful cuts and working to rebuild an economy that brings opportunities to all Montanans,” Minority Leader Jill Cohenour said. “We look forward to rolling up our sleeves to create good paying jobs, fight for hardworking Montanans, and protect our investments we know work.”
“The stakes of this session couldn’t be higher, and Democrats are ready to work everyday to create jobs and expand opportunity for Montana families,” Minority Leader Kim Abbott said. “Montanans have overcome massive challenges in the last year, and now it’s our responsibility to do everything possible to create jobs and help them bounce back stronger than ever.”
Montana Democrats will bring legislation to address challenges that have arisen for families and businesses over the last year while protecting and building on bipartisan successes. Priorities include:
• Creating jobs and growing the Montana economy by funding critical infrastructure and closing the digital divide with a comprehensive policy to expand broadband access to all communities
• Provide a tax break to low and middle income Montanans
• Increase the minimum wage to ensure Montanans can meet the cost of living
• Fiscal responsibility by passing a balanced budget that funds essential services without making unnecessary cuts that hurt working families
• Protect access to healthcare, including Medicaid Expansion, which keeps rural hospitals open and benefits business owners and the Montana economy
• Address skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs and make drug pricing more transparent and competitive to drive down costs
• Invest in rural healthcare workforce development
• Invest in Montana’s future by protecting public education funding and securing inflationary adjustments for special education funding
• Expand investments in career and technical education, which creates opportunity for young Montanans to access in-demand, high-paying jobs
• Increase teacher pay
• Keep college accessible for in-state students by freezing tuition