The pandemic has caused a predictable decline in state revenues going into the 2021 legislative session, according to figures recently released by the Legislative Fiscal Division.
The House and Senate Taxation committees, meanwhile, have met to adopt that estimate, which is for just over $7.5 billion over the next three years. The number reflects a slight revenue decrease for the first year of the biennium and slight increases in the following two years.
“The COVID-19 pandemic along with government directives have forced Montana families and small businesses to make financial sacrifices,” Senate Taxation Committee Chair Brian Hoven said Tuesday. “As state leaders, we must also ensure responsible state spending.”
House Taxation Chair Becky Beard agreed.
“Montanans sent a clear message this election that they expect state government to operate within its means,” she said. “The Legislature is committed to not raising taxes on struggling Montana families and businesses.”
Senate President-elect Mark Blasdel and House Speaker-Elect Wylie Galt, meanwhile, said they are coordinating with Governor-Elect Greg Gianforte to safely reopen Montana’s economy and ensure a strong comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time passing a responsible state budget that doesn’t raise any taxes.
Gianforte last week said his team has already begun a review of the budget released by Gov. Steve Bullock’s office for the 2021 biennium. While Bullock is considered a "lame duck" at this point in his administration, the document is nonetheless an important template as lawmakers prepare to convene for the next biennium.
Gianforte will have until Jan. 7 to propose amendments to Bullock’s proposed budget, which uses the state’s rainy day fund to balance the budget over the next two years without cutting services or raising taxes.
“This is a budget that does not necessitate any cuts to the government programs and services relied upon by Montanans,” Bullock said at a press conference when he released the plan. “If the next administration and Legislature choose to cut government services, it’ll be based upon ideology, not necessity.”
Gianforte, however, has campaigned on limiting new state spending and lowering taxes. Gianforte was asked about spending cuts in his first press conference.
“Our priorities are in the comeback plan,” he said, referencing campaign promises to slow the growth of spending “so we can provide tax relief to Montanans across the board and get our economy going.”
Good-paying jobs are a top priority, Gianforte also said in his answer.
Asked whether Medicaid expansion might be a source of spending reductions, Gianforte said he would not propose eliminating the expansion.
“That is a commitment I made in the campaign and we are going to carry it forward,” he said. “I do think reforms make some sense, and those are laid out in the Montana comeback plan. A safety net for people in need is what Medicaid provides. We need to make sure it stays financially viable for those who need it.”
Gianforte said he will primarily look at modifications intended to minimize fraud and waste in the program, so that it remains financially sound.
Meanwhile, Gianforte has appointed Kurt Alme as his budget director, and the two have already met to discuss Bullock’s recent budget proposal and Gianforte’s priorities for Montana.
“We had a productive meeting and we shared priorities,” Gianforte said. “He’s collecting information from various sources and we’ll be sharing information as it is available.”
Gianforte also made it a point to stress that he is talking to Montanans from all walks as he prepares to put actual working muscles on the bones of his Montana Comeback Plan outlined on his website.
“We don’t enact our agenda alone,” he said. “I’ve made a point to reach out and speak to every incoming legislator, both Democrat and Republicans. I look forward to working with every Montanan across the board. There is enthusiasm to work together and I firmly believe we have more in common than what divides us.”