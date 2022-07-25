Mental Health file photo

Walking around Rimrock’s 40-bed addiction treatment facility in Billings, CEO Lenette Kosovich says as many as half of the beds could be empty on any given day.

It’s not for lack of need. With about 90,000 Montanans estimated to have a substance use disorder and roughly 10% of those seeking treatment, demand for detox and rehabilitation services is high. Kosovich places the blame for the unused beds on a decades-old federal rule dictating which mental health and addiction services can be covered by Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income people, and what treatments are out of bounds for government reimbursement.



