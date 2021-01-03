HELENA— Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will be sworn into her second term as Superintendent of Public Instruction Monday, January 4th, 2021. She is the first Republican re-elected to Montana’s Office of Public Instruction for a second term in nearly 28 years. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the Capitol steps outside the Tribal Flag Plaza. Judge Mary Jane Knisely of the 13th District Court in Yellowstone County will lead the ceremony. Pastor Steve Bostrom of Helena will officiate the prayer.
“I am honored to continue the great work of putting Montana students and families first through my Montana initiatives of Hope, Teach, Learn, and Ready,” said Superintendent Arntzen. I look forward to working with the newly elected Land Board to ensure our public lands serve our Montana students. As a former legislator, I am confident the Montana legislature will join me in putting our Montana students first in all their endeavors. It is with humility and great joy that I take the Oath of Office for my second term as State Superintendent.”
Following the ceremony, Superintendent Arntzen will immediately return to work serving Montana students as she serves lunch to students at 11:30 a.m. at the elementary school in Boulder located in Jefferson County. Later in the afternoon, Superintendent Arntzen will also host a virtual Safely Reopening Schools panel at 2 p.m.