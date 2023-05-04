Montana Trail to the Stars award recipients

Montana Trail to the Stars award recipients

 Missouri River Country Tourism Office

Montana's Trail to the Stars has been awarded the Marketing Campaign of the Year award for its outstanding tourism-related marketing campaign executed within the past calendar year. The project is a collaboration among Central Montana, Southeast Montana, and Montana’s Missouri River Country along with Montana State Parks to promote and celebrate the region's wide-open dark skies, which offer some of the most stunning stargazing experiences in the world.

The Trail to the Stars project includes more than 45 locations across all three Eastern tourism regions, all ideal for stargazing. Through the media campaign, a map and a website, visitors have been inspired to view Eastern Montana in a new way through this free activity anyone can enjoy, any time of year.



Tags

Load comments