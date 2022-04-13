Sidney Public Schools will be closed on Thursday. Schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday and Monday for the Easter break. Schools will resume regular schedules on Tuesday.
Fairview School District schools will be closed on Thursday. Classes will resume their regular schedule on Monday.
Rau School is closed on Thursday. According to their post, the bus contractor has already canceled all buses to the school. The school was already scheduled to be out on Friday and Monday for the Easter break and school will resume on Tuesday.
At Savage Public School, donuts were canceled due to the weather. Those who ordered will receive a refund.
The Sidney Police Department issued a PSA (public service announcement) concerning road conditions. The PSA states “While there are no official road closures in our immediate area, the driving conditions in and around the Sidney area remain severe and travel is NOT advised. The City of Sidney Public Works Department has suspended snow removal operations for the time being due to the severe drifting, but that will be reassessed later today depending on wind conditions. The Sidney area Montana DOT plow trucks are still out and will be working to keep State highways open, which includes Central Ave. and W. Holly St. in Sidney. The Sidney Police Department is committed to maintaining normal operations, and officers are available to respond to calls for service and emergencies. That being said...please STAY HOME and AVOID DRIVING if at all possible.”