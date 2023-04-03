Licensed Addiction Counselor Kayla Anderson

 Richland County Sheriff

Since becoming Sheriff and even before that Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson has been looking at ways to reduce recidivism in Richland County. Working with local resources to have Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings in the jail has been helpful but has not assisted in keeping recidivism numbers down.

In the fall of 2021, Sheriff Dynneson reached out to Prairie Hills Recovery Center to discuss some treatment options that could be done in the jail.



