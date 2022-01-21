MSU LOGO

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2021.

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits.

The 1,542 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk () follows their names below.

The Dean’s List includes the 3,721 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.Students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists from this area include:

Macy Kirkaldieand Lucas Oelkersfrom Culbertson;

Ashley Karst from Fairview;

Seth Prevost from Lambert;

Brylee Brost, Nicholas Ellerton, Haley Olson, Abbie Smith, Ellie Smith, Samuel Smithand Peyton Sodt from Richey; and

Jenna Baxter, Joshua Delaney, Aaron Entz, Cammy Heck, Liliana Johnson, Elizabeth Reynolds, Ximena Rosas, Daniel Schneider, Will Steinbeisser, Carlee Strasheimand Riley Thiessenfrom Sidney.

Tags

Load comments